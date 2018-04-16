Artsakh soldier killed in an “emergency incident”

17:01, 16 Apr 2018
Off

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Aleq Karapetyan (born in 1998), died of gunshot wounds as a result of an “emergency incident” at one of the military units located in the northern direction at about 19:15, on April 15.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offered condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.

On 16 April President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree posthumously awarding Aleq Karapetyan  with the “For Service in Battle” medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's acting FM receives French Senator Olivier Cadic

18:44, 16 Apr 2018

46 injured as protesters clash with Police in Yerevan

18:40, 16 Apr 2018

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan discharged from hospital, joins protesters

18:20, 16 Apr 2018

Nikol Pashinyan hospitalized with injury

16:20, 16 Apr 2018

Artsakh MFA's statement on Maragha disseminated in OSCE

15:49, 16 Apr 2018

Russia starts blocking Telegram messenger

15:43, 16 Apr 2018

Police urges protesters to stop blocking streets

15:00, 16 Apr 2018

Free life is the future of Karabakh - Serzh Sargsyan

14:42, 16 Apr 2018

Shift to parliamentary republic not to affect Armenia’s relations with outer world, ex-President says

13:14, 16 Apr 2018

Ani Cathedral to to go under renovation

12:44, 16 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's acting FM receives French Senator Olivier Cadic

46 injured as protesters clash with Police in Yerevan

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan discharged from hospital, joins protesters

Nikol Pashinyan hospitalized with injury

Artsakh MFA's statement on Maragha disseminated in OSCE

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia