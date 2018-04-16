Artsakh soldier killed in an “emergency incident”

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Aleq Karapetyan (born in 1998), died of gunshot wounds as a result of an “emergency incident” at one of the military units located in the northern direction at about 19:15, on April 15.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offered condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.

On 16 April President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree posthumously awarding Aleq Karapetyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border.