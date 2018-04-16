Free life is the future of Karabakh – Serzh Sargsyan

14:42, 16 Apr 2018
Free life is the future of Karabakh, Armenia’s ex-President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Izvestia.

“Yes, it’s a small country, but this is not a reason to say: you do not have the right to live freely. People have lived there for millennia and will continue to live,” he said.

“Of course, the OSCE Minsk group Co-Chairs – Russia, US and France – are doing a lot to solve the issue. Five statements have been adopted in the level of President, and all of them said that the issue can be solved on the basis of the principles [non-use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination,” the ex-President said.

He stressed that “these principles are inseparable, and that’s important.

Serzh Sargsyan said that “Azerbaijan cherishes illusions that there can be a unilateral compromise on the part of Armenia and Artsakh, and this is the only reason why the status quo drags on.”

He added, however, that compromises from the opposite side are necessary. “Azeris still hope to solve the issue by force. Experience from early 1990s and 2016 [the four-day April war] shows that this is impossible. There will be huge losses, but the situation will not change. We have to reach some solution earlier or later, but the sooner, the better,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

