Opposition lawmaker, member of the Telk bloc Nikol Pashinyan has been discharged from hospital.

Pashinayn injured his hands when crossing the barbwire.

The MP joined protesters on Baghramyan avenue, where he was greeted by members of the Yelk faction Aram Sargsyan, Edmon Marukyan, Mane Tandilyan and Gevorg Gorgisyan.