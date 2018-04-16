Police urges protesters to stop blocking streets

15:00, 16 Apr 2018
Off

The Police have issued a statement, urging Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the anti-government protests, to comply with RA Law on the Freedom of Assembly, to stop blocking the streets and ensure the normal course of assembly.

The Police said they receive complaints from different organizations in the capital including educational and medical establishments that the actions of the protesters have been hindered by their regular activities this morning.

“The citizen’s constitutional right to freedom of movement remains restricted. Such a situation has resulted in the restriction of the rights of others and the interests of the public,” the Police said.

The Police reminded that in line with Article 33 of the Law on the Freedom of Assembly, it has right to stop the assembly if there is no other possibility of preventing disproportionate restrictions of the constitutional rights of other persons or of the public interest.

Protesters have blocked several streets in central Yerevan since morning.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's acting FM receives French Senator Olivier Cadic

18:44, 16 Apr 2018

46 injured as protesters clash with Police in Yerevan

18:40, 16 Apr 2018

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan discharged from hospital, joins protesters

18:20, 16 Apr 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in an "emergency incident"

17:01, 16 Apr 2018

Nikol Pashinyan hospitalized with injury

16:20, 16 Apr 2018

Artsakh MFA's statement on Maragha disseminated in OSCE

15:49, 16 Apr 2018

Russia starts blocking Telegram messenger

15:43, 16 Apr 2018

Free life is the future of Karabakh - Serzh Sargsyan

14:42, 16 Apr 2018

Shift to parliamentary republic not to affect Armenia’s relations with outer world, ex-President says

13:14, 16 Apr 2018

Ani Cathedral to to go under renovation

12:44, 16 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's acting FM receives French Senator Olivier Cadic

46 injured as protesters clash with Police in Yerevan

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan discharged from hospital, joins protesters

Artsakh soldier killed in an "emergency incident"

Nikol Pashinyan hospitalized with injury

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia