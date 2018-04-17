Armenian community in Cyprus to mark genocide anniversary

12:45, 17 Apr 2018
Off

The Armenian community in Cyprus will mark 103 years since the 1915 genocide by Turkey with a series of events in the coming week, Cyprus Mail reports.

On Friday, April 20, at 11am, the Representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives will address the plenary session of the House. The Session will be open to the public and will be broadcast live by CyBC 2 TV channel and CyBC’s 1st radio programme.

On Saturday April 21, from 3pm to 6pm, a blood drive will be organised at the Armenian Primary School NAREK in memory of the victims of the genocide.

On Tuesday, April 24, the anniversary date, at 5pm, a youth march will take place, which will start from Makarios Avenue parking lot across from the Zena Kanther Building, which will head to Armenias Street by 7pm to meet up with other members of the community.

The marchers will then head for the Monument of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Church, where at 7:30pm there will be a Memorial Event, with the main speaker House President, Demetris Syllouris. Also attending the event will be the Armenian Archbishop of Cyprus and the representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives, Vartkes Mahdessian.

Comments

Recent News

Freedom of expression important, but violence should be ruled out - Armen Sarkissian

18:57, 17 Apr 2018

Artsakh DM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone

18:55, 17 Apr 2018

Artsakh President congratulates newly-elected PM Serzh Sargsyan

18:10, 17 Apr 2018

President appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister

17:54, 17 Apr 2018

Serzh Sargsyan elected as Armenia's Prime Minister

16:58, 17 Apr 2018

“Help us stay in Syria,” pleads Armenian-Catholic archbishop of Aleppo

16:11, 17 Apr 2018

Two arrested for breaking into Public Radio building in Yerevan

13:40, 17 Apr 2018

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan announces the start of 'velvet revolution'

13:18, 17 Apr 2018

Baku should stop expecting unilateral concession, Armenia's ex-President says

13:02, 17 Apr 2018

LIVE: Armenia's Parliament convenes to elect Prime Minister

12:10, 17 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Freedom of expression important, but violence should be ruled out - Armen Sarkissian

Artsakh DM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Artsakh President congratulates newly-elected PM Serzh Sargsyan

President appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister

Serzh Sargsyan elected as Armenia's Prime Minister

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia