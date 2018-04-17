Armenian community in Cyprus to mark genocide anniversary

On Tuesday, April 24, the anniversary date, at 5pm, a youth march will take place, which will start from Makarios Avenue parking lot across from the Zena Kanther Building, which will head to Armenias Street by 7pm to meet up with other members of the community.
The marchers will then head for the Monument of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Church, where at 7:30pm there will be a Memorial Event, with the main speaker House President, Demetris Syllouris. Also attending the event will be the Armenian Archbishop of Cyprus and the representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives, Vartkes Mahdessian.
Comments