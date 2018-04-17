Armenian community in Cyprus to mark genocide anniversary

The Armenian community in Cyprus will mark 103 years since the 1915 genocide by Turkey with a series of events in the coming week, Cyprus Mail reports.

On Friday, April 20, at 11am, the Representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives will address the plenary session of the House. The Session will be open to the public and will be broadcast live by CyBC 2 TV channel and CyBC’s 1st radio programme.

On Saturday April 21, from 3pm to 6pm, a blood drive will be organised at the Armenian Primary School NAREK in memory of the victims of the genocide.