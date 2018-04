The National Assembly will convene a special sitting today to elect Prime Minister.

The government led by PM Karen Karapetyan resigned after Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as Armenia’s new President on April 9.

The ruling Republican Party nominated ex-President Serzh Sargsyan for PM, and the candidacy was supported by its coalition partner ARF Dashnaktsutyun.

According to the new Constitution, the Prime Minister will have stronger powers.