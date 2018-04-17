Artsakh Foreign Minister Receives Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

19:28, 17 Apr 2018
On April 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. 

The sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In this context, the parties stressed the importance of maintaining stability in the conflict zone. 

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the monitoring conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

