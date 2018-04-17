Artsakh President congratulates newly-elected PM Serzh Sargsyan

18:10, 17 Apr 2018
On 17 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of being elected prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The letter runs as follows:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and personally myself I extend my heartfelt congratulations to You on being elected to the post of the prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia.

I am confident that You will do everything possible for the development and consolidation of Mother Armenia and Artsakh, strengthening our people’s defense capacity, deepening the Motherland-Diaspora ties, solving issues of national significance.

I am confident for You belong to the category of political and state figures with great experience and knowledge. During the crucial period for our country You devotedly served to the Armenian statehood, partook in carving of our victories and successes.

I once again congratulate You wishing robust health, successes and all the best on the way of the implementation of Your responsible mission”.

