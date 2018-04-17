Baku should stop expecting unilateral concession, Armenia’s ex-President says

13:02, 17 Apr 2018
Off

The negotiation process on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict can be invigorated if the Azerbaijani leadership refuses from is unrealistic and unacceptable expectations, Armenia’s ex-President Serzh Sargsyan said at a Parliament sitting, which will likely see him elected as Prime Minister.

He said the process does not inspire optimism at the moment and is nearly stalled.

“The Armenian side has taken all measures to revitalize the process, to have the agreements reached during talks serve as a basis for successfully completing the process,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said, the negotiations on not only the document on conflict settlement itself, but also the confidence-building measures and reinforcement of the ceasefire regime have failed to produce any results, because our colleagues fail to comply with agreements.

Serzh Sargsyan also noted that Azerbaijan should give up hopes that there could be unilateral concessions on the part of Armenia and Artsakh.

He added that Armenia’s position is fully understandable not only to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, but also the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group member states, in general.

The ex-President said the future will show what additional measures can be taken to further the negotiation process. He noted that we should never hope that the Azerbaijani leadership will refuse from plans to solve the issue by force.

Mr. Sargsyan said that Armenia keeps the issues of army reforms, purchase and production of weapons in the spotlight, especially after the Azerbaijani assault against Artsakh in April 2016.

Comments

Recent News

Freedom of expression important, but violence should be ruled out - Armen Sarkissian

18:57, 17 Apr 2018

Artsakh DM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone

18:55, 17 Apr 2018

Artsakh President congratulates newly-elected PM Serzh Sargsyan

18:10, 17 Apr 2018

President appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister

17:54, 17 Apr 2018

Serzh Sargsyan elected as Armenia's Prime Minister

16:58, 17 Apr 2018

“Help us stay in Syria,” pleads Armenian-Catholic archbishop of Aleppo

16:11, 17 Apr 2018

Two arrested for breaking into Public Radio building in Yerevan

13:40, 17 Apr 2018

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan announces the start of 'velvet revolution'

13:18, 17 Apr 2018

Armenian community in Cyprus to mark genocide anniversary

12:45, 17 Apr 2018

LIVE: Armenia's Parliament convenes to elect Prime Minister

12:10, 17 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Freedom of expression important, but violence should be ruled out - Armen Sarkissian

Artsakh DM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Artsakh President congratulates newly-elected PM Serzh Sargsyan

President appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister

Serzh Sargsyan elected as Armenia's Prime Minister

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia