Baku should stop expecting unilateral concession, Armenia’s ex-President says

The negotiation process on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict can be invigorated if the Azerbaijani leadership refuses from is unrealistic and unacceptable expectations, Armenia’s ex-President Serzh Sargsyan said at a Parliament sitting, which will likely see him elected as Prime Minister.

He said the process does not inspire optimism at the moment and is nearly stalled.

“The Armenian side has taken all measures to revitalize the process, to have the agreements reached during talks serve as a basis for successfully completing the process,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said, the negotiations on not only the document on conflict settlement itself, but also the confidence-building measures and reinforcement of the ceasefire regime have failed to produce any results, because our colleagues fail to comply with agreements.

Serzh Sargsyan also noted that Azerbaijan should give up hopes that there could be unilateral concessions on the part of Armenia and Artsakh.

He added that Armenia’s position is fully understandable not only to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, but also the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group member states, in general.

The ex-President said the future will show what additional measures can be taken to further the negotiation process. He noted that we should never hope that the Azerbaijani leadership will refuse from plans to solve the issue by force.

Mr. Sargsyan said that Armenia keeps the issues of army reforms, purchase and production of weapons in the spotlight, especially after the Azerbaijani assault against Artsakh in April 2016.