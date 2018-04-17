Freedom of expression important, but violence should be ruled out – Armen Sarkissian

The opinion of every citizen of the Republic of Armenia is important to the country, but freedom of opinion through violence, illegal actions and restriction of the rights of others should be ruled out, President Armen Sarkissian told Armenpress.

“Under the Constitution, parliamentary forces are entitled with nominating a candidate for Prime Minister. The opposition can oppose the candidate of the parliamentary majority through its vote.

It is also the right of any political force or citizen to freely express their opinion, approval or disapproval of a certain political development, within the scope of their Constitutional rights – be it through a rally, demonstration or other peaceful means.

The right to freedom of speech and expression of will is one of the most important values of democracy. The opinion of every citizen of the Republic of Armenia is important for the country.

At the same time, violence, illegal actions and restriction of the rights of others must be ruled out during free expression of will.

The security of our country and national solidarity should be a primary and undisputed necessity for all of us.

And, of course, I would like to once again emphasize that the health and life of every citizen of Armenia, from students, protesters to police officers, is valuable for us,” Sarkissian said.