Georgian PM congratulates Armenia’s newly elected Prime Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili congratulated Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan for being elected as head of government.
“Congratulations to my dear friend Serzh Sargsyan on his election as the Prime Minister of Armenia. Looking forward to deepening cooperation and strengthening the friendship between our nations,” the Georgian PM said in a Twitter post.
— Giorgi Kvirikashvili (@KvirikashviliGi) April 17, 2018
