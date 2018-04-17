Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan announces the start of ‘velvet revolution’

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, who has been leading anti-government protests in Yerevan since April 13, has declared the start of a velvet revolution.

Addressing the public at the France Square, Pashinyan reiterated calls to keep the peaceful nature of the protests and urged other cities to follow the lead.

The announcement comes as the Parliament is meeting to elect the Prime Minister. The ruling Republican Party and its coalition partner ARF Dashnaktsutyun have nominated ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to the post.

Earlier today the Police urged Pashinyan to stop the rally, but the latter refused to comply with the demand. The Police said it reserves the right to break up the protest.