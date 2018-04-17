Police issues fresh warning to protesters

The Police have issued a statement, saying that since April 13 protesters led by MP Nikol Pashinayn have intentionally blocked streets in Yerevan, hinder the normal functioning of organizations and paralyzing the traffic.

The Police also said protesters did not obey the “lawful” demand of the police officers and resorted to violence against them. Besides, they said, organizers of the rally periodically voice calls to prevent the lawmakers’ entry into the National Assembly.

The Police said that in compliance with Article 78 of the Constitution (Principle of Proportionality), its actions have been restricted to warnings and calls, which have been totally ignored by organizers and participants of the rally.

The Police has not taken other actions, as the protests have mostly been peaceful. However, noting that the rally stopped being peaceful at some point, especially when Nikol Pashinyan led protesters to Baghramyan Avenue.

The Police declares that the they have warned the organizers to immediately stop the unlawful actions to avoid use of special means to disperse the rally.