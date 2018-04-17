Two arrested for breaking into Public Radio building in Yerevan

13:40, 17 Apr 2018
Two have been arrested on suspicion of having broken into the Public Radio building on April 14, the Special Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The Committee said that MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters “unlawfully” entered the building of Public Radio of Armenia at 5, Alex Manoogian Street, breaking the resistance of police officers on duty.

Participants of the unsanctioned protest then broke one of the doors to enter a key studio, demanding air time to make a statement.

“This led to the disruption of the normal functioning of the Public Radio of Armenia and threatened public security,” the Committee said.

