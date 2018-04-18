Anti-government protests resume in Yerevan

Anti-government protests resumed at 10 a.m. this morning as protesters gathered at France Square in the heart of Yerevan and marched to the Prime Minister’s residence at 26, Baghramyan Avenue.

The protesters’ leader, opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian called on supporters to block streets and government building, but urged to avoid any violence.

Pashinian has declared what he calls a “velvet revolution,” and called for spreading protests across Armenia.

Amid protests, the Armenian National Assembly voted 77 to 17 Tuesday to elect former President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister. Under the new Constitution, which saw a shift to parliamentary system of government, the Prime Minister now takes a dominant role.