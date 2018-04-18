Dutch State Secretary to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

11:02, 18 Apr 2018
Off

Dutch State Secretary Menno Snel of Finance will attend the commemoration of the Armenian genocide in Armenia next week. This is the first time a member of the Dutch government will be present at the commemoration. From now on a Dutch Minister or State Secretary will attend the commemoration every five years, NL Times reports.

Two months ago the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, adopted a resolution reiterating its earlier recognition of teh Armenian Genocide.

The Kamer also demanded that the government send a representative to the commemoration of the genocide, and the government agreed.

After the Kamer recognized the Armenian genocide, Turkish media targeted five Dutch parliamentarians who have a Turkish background. Turkish website En Son Haber published their names and photos under the headline: “The five Turks who have betrayed the motherland”.

Comments

Recent News

Vilnius hosts event on 100th anniversaries of the Republics of Armenia and Lithuania

17:43, 18 Apr 2018

President appoints Deputy Prime Ministers

16:46, 18 Apr 2018

OSCE conducts monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

15:43, 18 Apr 2018

Kremlin comments on situation in Armenia

15:28, 18 Apr 2018

Artsakh President meets OSCE Rep. Andrzej Kasprzyk

13:24, 18 Apr 2018

St. John Garabed Armenian church to break ground in San Diego, California

11:23, 18 Apr 2018

Anti-government protests resume in Yerevan

11:17, 18 Apr 2018

US State Department "closely following" ongoing protests in Armenia

10:55, 18 Apr 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in landmine explosion

10:23, 18 Apr 2018

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

09:51, 18 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Vilnius hosts event on 100th anniversaries of the Republics of Armenia and Lithuania

President appoints Deputy Prime Ministers

OSCE conducts monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Kremlin comments on situation in Armenia

Artsakh President meets OSCE Rep. Andrzej Kasprzyk

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia