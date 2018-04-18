Dutch State Secretary to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

Dutch State Secretary Menno Snel of Finance will attend the commemoration of the Armenian genocide in Armenia next week. This is the first time a member of the Dutch government will be present at the commemoration. From now on a Dutch Minister or State Secretary will attend the commemoration every five years, NL Times reports.

Two months ago the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, adopted a resolution reiterating its earlier recognition of teh Armenian Genocide.

The Kamer also demanded that the government send a representative to the commemoration of the genocide, and the government agreed.

After the Kamer recognized the Armenian genocide, Turkish media targeted five Dutch parliamentarians who have a Turkish background. Turkish website En Son Haber published their names and photos under the headline: “The five Turks who have betrayed the motherland”.