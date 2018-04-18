Kremlin comments on situation in Armenia

Russia anticipates that the situation in Armenia will be developing within the framework of law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in reply to the question whether Moscow was keeping an eye on the protests in Yerevan, TASS reports.

The spokesman reiterated that on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of congratulations in connection with the election of Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of Armenia, and later they had a phone call.

“We are monitoring the developments in Armenia, and above all we hope that things will unfold within the framework of law,” Peskov added.