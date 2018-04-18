OSCE conducts monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

15:43, 18 Apr 2018
Off

On April 18, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east direction of the Hadrut region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

Comments

Recent News

Vilnius hosts event on 100th anniversaries of the Republics of Armenia and Lithuania

17:43, 18 Apr 2018

President appoints Deputy Prime Ministers

16:46, 18 Apr 2018

Kremlin comments on situation in Armenia

15:28, 18 Apr 2018

Artsakh President meets OSCE Rep. Andrzej Kasprzyk

13:24, 18 Apr 2018

St. John Garabed Armenian church to break ground in San Diego, California

11:23, 18 Apr 2018

Anti-government protests resume in Yerevan

11:17, 18 Apr 2018

Dutch State Secretary to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

11:02, 18 Apr 2018

US State Department "closely following" ongoing protests in Armenia

10:55, 18 Apr 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in landmine explosion

10:23, 18 Apr 2018

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

09:51, 18 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Vilnius hosts event on 100th anniversaries of the Republics of Armenia and Lithuania

President appoints Deputy Prime Ministers

Kremlin comments on situation in Armenia

Artsakh President meets OSCE Rep. Andrzej Kasprzyk

St. John Garabed Armenian church to break ground in San Diego, California

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia