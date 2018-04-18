Ruling party calls for dialogue, opposition turns down the offer

The Republican Party of Armenia looks at the acts of protest positively as long as remain within the limits permitted by law, Vice President of the National Assembly, Republican Party Spokesman Edward Sharmazanov told Public Radio of Armenia.

He added, however, that the opposition’s rally can hardly be called “political.”

“If our opposition partners have a political agenda, they have all opportunities to bring it to the parliament,” Sharmazanov said.

He invited the opposition for a dialogue. The ruling party’s Vice-President calls on the opposition to be more constructive in its programs and offers the authorities to listen to the opposition’ proposals.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, who has been leading anti-government protests since April 13, rushed to turn down the call for dialogue.

“What are you talking about? What dialogue after all this?” Pashinyan said.