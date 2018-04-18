US State Department “closely following” ongoing protests in Armenia

The US Department of State has reacted to the ongoing protests in Armenia, the Voice of America reports.

The State Department said they are aware of the ongoing protests. “Thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. We are closely following the protests in the center of Yerevan and other cities of Armenia.”

“We are encouraged by the responsible and respectful behavior of the vast majority of protesters and police throughout the last several days. We are troubled, however, by reports of sporadic clashes between police and protesters, including some injuries. We encourage both government authorities and the protesters to exercise restraint and avoid any escalatory or violent actions,” the statement reads.