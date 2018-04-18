Vilnius hosts event on 100th anniversaries of the Republics of Armenia and Lithuania

On April 17, Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania organized a chamber music evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Lithuania at the Museum of Applied Arts of Lithuania. The concert featured prominent Armenian cellist Levon Muradian (Portugal), Lithuanian pianist Vayda Kirvelyte and violinist Raimondas Butvila.

Ambassadors accredited in Lithuania, representatives of the legislative and executive authorities of Lithuania, representatives of the Armenian community and intellectuals were present at the concert.

Tigran Mkrtchyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania, making opening remarks said that this concert is one of a number of events dedicated to the 100th Anniversaries of Armenia and Lithuania. Touching upon the history of the First Republic of Armenia, the ambassador noted that in 1918, in the chaos of conflicts, under the miraculous victories in May, the first Republic of Armenia was born, the first expression of Armenian sovereignty since 1375.

The ambassador also noted that during that period, the Armenian nation was just recovering from the effects of the biggest trauma – genocide, there were around 300,000 refugees, attempts were made to annihilate the young Republic from the east and west. Nevertheless Armenia managed to withstand for two and a half years and became a subject of international law.

Summarizing his remarks, the ambassador said that certain external and internal reasons had their roles in the loss of independence in 1920, and that external realities have hardly changed. Today Armenia is doing its best to sustain excellent relations with all countries and enlarge the circle of its friends.

The works of Franz Schubert, Arno Babajanyan and Komitas were performed during the concert.