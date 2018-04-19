Armenian Culture Days kick off in Malta

Armenian Culture Days kicked off in Malta on April 18 with a concert dedicated to the 115th anniversary of Aram Khachatryan.

These wide-scale event that will continue through April 30, have been organized with support from the European Cultural Support Fund.

According to Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the European Foundation for Culture Support, the idea of presenting Armenian culture in Malta was born years ago, but the fact that Armenian State Symphony Orchestra became the official orchestra of the Maltese International Music Festival this year, made the implementation of Armenian Days even more feasible.

Director of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Anna Ter-Hovakimyan thanked the festival organizers for the opportunity to present Armenia cultural heritage in the European Culture Capital.

During the press – conference devoted to Armenia Culture Days, prominent opera singer Lyubov Kazarnovskaya noted that Armenian culture is very close to her soul. She said she’s deeply connected with Armenia and wonderful Armenian culture.

“I really love this country and I believe this love is reciprocal,” said Lyubov Kazarnovskaya.

The Maltese Philharmonic Orchestra, under the conduction of Sergey Smbatyan, performed Aram Khachatryan’s Violin Concerto (soloist Ayman Musahajayeva, laureate of many international competitions), “Masquerade” suite and parts from “Spartacus” ballet.