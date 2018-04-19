Armenian Genocide documentary to screen at Alex Theater on April 25

10:09, 19 Apr 2018
Asbarez – The City of Glendale, in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger-5th District, and in collaboration with the L.A. Harbor International Film Festival, is sponsoring a free screening of multiple award-winning documentary “Crows of the Desert-A Hero’s Journey through the Armenian Genocide” at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, on Wednesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.

“Crows of the Desert” is the incredible true story of Armenian Genocide survivor Levon Yotnakhparian’s brave struggle to not only stay alive, but to help save thousands of Armenian lives during one of history’s most tragic events.

Based on Yotnakhparian’s meticulously documented memoir published by his grandson, Levon Parian, this film presents a unique perspective on the intersection of hope and the threat of total annihilation, bringing to light the spirit of Armenian resilience in the midst of murderous chaos. Barely escaping death, Yotnakhparian and his fellow survivors form the Armenian Expeditionary Rescue Group. Crossing paths with some of history’s most formidable warriors, such as Lawrence of Arabia and Prince Faisal, Yotnakhparian and his comrades succeed in rescuing thousands of genocide survivors, and recover countless orphaned children. Extraordinarily rare film footage, photographs and documents have been gathered from archives around the world to reveal the terror and heroism in this heart-wrenching and inspirational true story.

“Crows of the Desert-A Hero’s Journey through the Armenian Genocide” is written, directed and produced by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Marta Houske, executive produced by Mr. Paul Turpanjian, with a moving original score by renowned composer John Massari.

To date, “Crows of the Desert” has been recognized by 17 international film festivals as an official selection, winning 8 times with 3 additional nominations.

This documentary inspired Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger to author a motion declaring April as “Armenian History Month” which was approved by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors last year.

