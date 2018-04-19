Armenia’s President issues statement on protests, invites parties for dialogue

President Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement on the ongoing protests in Armenia, inviting the parties for dialogue.

“Thousands of citizens, most of them students, have been presenting their demands to the authorities over the past few days. Young people are our future – the future soldiers, scientists and engineers, politicians and statesmen, and their voice should definitely be heard and their opinion should be respected,” Armen Sarkissian said.

“Definitely, there are a number of social-economic issues, legal and political problems that require urgent solution. The Armenian parliament and the government its majority has formed are called to discuss those issues and find solutions meeting public demands,” the President said.

“It is my deepest conviction that dialogue in any format, respect for each other’s opinion and tolerance are the only way out of such situations,” he stated.

“As the head of state, I invite the parties for dialogue to find the best solution to the existing situation,” he added.

The President said he shares the concerns of different social and political organizations on the situation and welcomes the proposal of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun to create an advisory platform under the aegis of the President to jointly seek solutions to existing problems.

“Before that I call on the participants of the mass demonstrations – protesters and law-enforcers to show restraint and responsibility,” the President added.

He stressed that “the security, stability of the country and national unity should be a priority to all.”