Armenia’s President signs EU Agreement into law

11:56, 19 Apr 2018
Off

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has signed the Law on Ratification of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia, on the one hand, and the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states, on the other hand.

Two EU member  states Estonia and Latvia have ratified the Agreement so far.

Armenia and the European Union signed  the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement within the framework of teh Eastern Partnership summit in Vienna on November 24.

 

