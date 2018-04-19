Catholicos of All Armenians issues a call of unity

17:50, 19 Apr 2018
His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has issued a statement on the ongoing protests in Armenia.

The Catholicos expressed concern over the situation, which, he said, distorts the normal public life.

“Every son of the Armenian nation has his vision and can express his approaches through lawful means by freely exercising his civil rights. However, it never means retreat from love and reason, violation of others’ rights, and even endangering of human life. Both protesters and policemen are the sons of our nation and the Holy Church. Inciting hatred and hostility, any clash and violence are impermissible,” His Holiness Karekin II said.

The Catholicos urged all to show respect and forgiveness for each other. “The challenges facing the Motherland can be overcome only there is solidarity, understanding, universal responsibility and unity,” he said.

