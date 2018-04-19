EU closely following ongoing developments in Yerevan

11:23, 19 Apr 2018
Off

The Delegation of the European Union and EU Member State Embassies in Armenia have issued a statement on recent political developments in Armenia. The statement reads: 

Constitutional changes to transform Armenia into a parliamentary Republic have been followed by the inauguration of President Armen Sarkissian on 9 April and the election of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on 17 April . The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union was unanimously ratified by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on 11 April.

In this context, the European Union trusts that Armenia will make renewed efforts to pursue an inclusive reform process towards strengthening democracy, human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, including the independence of judiciary.

The European Union is closely following ongoing developments in Yerevan and other cities. Citizens have a legitimate right to exercise freedom of assembly in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the law. State authorities have a duty to ensure public safety and health by applying the law in a fair and proportionate manner. It is important that all parties involved continue to show restraint and responsibility.

The European Union stands ready to continue working in partnership with state institutions and civil society, supporting Armenia on its path towards democratic and economic reforms for the benefit of the citizens.

Comments

