Latvia ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

The Latvian Parliament has ratified the Armenia-RU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.
Latvian Saeima @Jekaba11 ratified #Armenia– #EU Comprehensive &Enhanced Partnership Agreement (#CEPA). After #Estonia, #Latvia is the 2nd #EU country 2 ratify this agreement. We are grateful 2 all factions of Saeima, @Latvian_MFA, our friends 4 the support. pic.twitter.com/m6PlWK4rEO
— Tigran Mkrtchyan (@TMkrtchyan) April 19, 2018
After Estonia, Latvia is the second EU member state to ratify the deal. Lithuania is expected o do so in the coming weeks.
