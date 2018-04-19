People’s rights a top priority, but should be exercises within the limits of logic – PM

10:14, 19 Apr 2018
People’s rights and freedoms are a top priority, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Shant TV, Armenpress reports.

The Prime Minister made the remakes, when asked whether rallies affect the country’s economic development.

“If exercised within the limits of logic, these priority rights will in no way hinder the economic development. However, when they become disproportionate, when they cause traffic jams in Yerevan, it cannot have a positive effect,” he said.

According to Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia has had just ‘calm year’ with no external and domestic instabilities.

“Perhaps, 2017 was the only year when there were no rallies in the streets, allowing tourists to easily visit Yerevan and investors to make investments. We had a 7.5% economic growth that year. We need a few years to make this economic growth much more tangible to people,” the Prime Minister said.

“There will be complains anyway, because the better people live, the more their demands will grow.  But we aim to reach a minimum level, where people will be able to realize at least half of their wishes,” Sezrh Sargsyan noted.

The interview in full will be aired later today.

