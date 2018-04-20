Anti-government protests in Armenia enter eighth day

The anti-government protests in Armenia have entered the eighth day. While opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are rallying along the streets of Yerevan, Police urges demonstrator to refrain from “unlawful acts.”

In a statement released this morning the Police say protesters keep blocking streets in different parts of the capital, thus restraining the free movement of citizens and vehicles.

At the same time, the Police say they are ready to support the conduct of a peaceful protest at locations where the rights and freedoms of others will not be restricted.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsmen’s Office says it received 27 complains about violation of protesters’ rights on April 19. Office representatives visited different Police departments throughout the day, where they talked to 109 detainees, 22 of them minors.