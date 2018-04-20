Anti-government protests in Armenia enter eighth day

12:02, 20 Apr 2018
Off

The anti-government protests in Armenia have entered the eighth day. While opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are rallying along the streets of Yerevan, Police urges demonstrator to refrain from “unlawful acts.”

In a statement released this morning the Police say protesters keep blocking streets in different parts of the capital, thus restraining the free movement of citizens and vehicles.

At the same time, the Police say they are ready to support the conduct of a peaceful protest at locations where the rights and freedoms of others will not be restricted.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsmen’s Office says it received 27 complains about violation of protesters’ rights on April 19. Office representatives visited different Police departments throughout the day, where they talked to 109 detainees, 22 of them minors.

Comments

Recent News

Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of season

13:31, 20 Apr 2018

Los Angeles City Council commemorates Armenian Genocide anniversary

12:13, 20 Apr 2018

His Holiness Aram I arrives in Armenia, calls to solve issues through dialogue

11:40, 20 Apr 2018

Dean Cain and Montel Williams to host special on Sunday on KTLA

10:50, 20 Apr 2018

Berlin set for mass evacuation as WW2 bomb is defused

09:53, 20 Apr 2018

Armenia’s President issues statement on protests, invites parties for dialogue

18:47, 19 Apr 2018

Recognition of Artsakh people's right to self-determination a basis for conflict settlement - Bako Sahakyan

18:33, 19 Apr 2018

Catholicos of All Armenians issues a call of unity

17:50, 19 Apr 2018

Mkhitaryan could be back to action next Thursday

17:07, 19 Apr 2018

Armenian Culture Days kick off in Malta

16:55, 19 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of season

Los Angeles City Council commemorates Armenian Genocide anniversary

His Holiness Aram I arrives in Armenia, calls to solve issues through dialogue

Dean Cain and Montel Williams to host special on Sunday on KTLA

Berlin set for mass evacuation as WW2 bomb is defused

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia