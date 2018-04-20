Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of season

13:31, 20 Apr 2018
Off

Arsene Wenger has said he will step down as Arsenal manager after nearly 22-year reign. He has issued the following statement:

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support for ever.”

