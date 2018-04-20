Berlin set for mass evacuation as WW2 bomb is defused

Photo: EPA

A large-scale evacuation is to take place in Berlin on Friday morning to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb, the BBC reports.

Buildings will be cleared from 09:00 (07:00 GMT) in an 800m radius from the construction site where the bomb was discovered.

The zone includes government ministries, a hospital and the city’s central railway station.

Thousands of unexploded bombs from the 1939-45 war are found every year.

Police say there is no immediate danger from the 500kg British bomb, which was found on Heidestrasse last Wednesday.