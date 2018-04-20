Catholicoi welcome Armenian President’s call for dialogue

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed today His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

His Holiness Aram I congratulated Armen Sarkissian and noted that “being well familiar with his activity of the past years, he’s confident Mr. Sarkissian will come up to the expectations of the people.

The interlocutors discussed the existing situation in Armenia. They agreed that there are a number of problems that require urgent solution, and the country should move along the path of real reforms involving all layers of society, first of all the youth.

The religious leaders welcomed the President’s invitation for dialogue and stressed that it is the best way out of the existing situation, the safest and most correct way for solving issues.