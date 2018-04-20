Catholicoi welcome Armenian President’s call for dialogue

19:16, 20 Apr 2018
Off

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed today His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

His Holiness Aram I congratulated Armen Sarkissian and noted that “being well familiar with his activity of the past years, he’s confident Mr. Sarkissian will come up to the expectations of the people.

The interlocutors discussed the existing situation in Armenia. They agreed that there are a number of problems that require urgent solution, and the country should move along the path of real reforms involving all layers of society, first of all the youth.

The religious leaders welcomed the President’s invitation for dialogue and stressed that it is the best way out of the existing situation, the safest and most correct way for solving issues.

Comments

Recent News

PM Serzh Sargsyan discusses ongoing protests with religious leaders

17:52, 20 Apr 2018

Garo Paylan submits Armenian Genocide bill to Turkish Parliament

16:45, 20 Apr 2018

Police vow to take “proportionate legal measures”

16:11, 20 Apr 2018

Visiting Nagorno Karabakh is not a crime, Belgian lawmakers say

15:31, 20 Apr 2018

Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of season

13:31, 20 Apr 2018

Los Angeles City Council commemorates Armenian Genocide anniversary

12:13, 20 Apr 2018

Anti-government protests in Armenia enter eighth day

12:02, 20 Apr 2018

His Holiness Aram I arrives in Armenia, calls to solve issues through dialogue

11:40, 20 Apr 2018

Dean Cain and Montel Williams to host special on Sunday on KTLA

10:50, 20 Apr 2018

Berlin set for mass evacuation as WW2 bomb is defused

09:53, 20 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

PM Serzh Sargsyan discusses ongoing protests with religious leaders

Garo Paylan submits Armenian Genocide bill to Turkish Parliament

Police vow to take “proportionate legal measures”

Visiting Nagorno Karabakh is not a crime, Belgian lawmakers say

Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of season

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia