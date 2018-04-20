Defense Minister’s car blocked by protesters

20:22, 20 Apr 2018
Off

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan’s car was blocked by protesters at the crossroads of Komitas and Tigranyan streets at about 6 p.m. today.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that protesters, provocateurs and minors among them, further ignored the calls of security officers to unblock the way, while a masked man tried to open the door. Security officers were obliged to use force to clear the way.

The Ministry of defense voiced concern over the incident and urged to avoid blocking the movement of vehicles of the structures responsible for the security of the Republic of Armenia and its people.

“This can substantially endanger the uninterrupted work of the infrastructures ensuring the normal functioning of the army,” the Ministry said.

