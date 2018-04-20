Los Angeles City Council commemorates Armenian Genocide anniversary

12:13, 20 Apr 2018
Asbarez – On Wednesday, April 18, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian led the City Council’s official commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. During this year’s remembrance, Los Angeles honored prominent Armenian American educators to highlight the important role that education plays in preserving the history of the genocide for future generations.

Among the honorees were LAUSD interim superintendent, Vivian Ekchian; renown historian and scholar of Armenian Studies, Richard Hovannisian; founder of America’s first Armenian school, Gabriel Injejikian; and the USC Shoah Foundation, which houses the largest compilation of testimony from Armenian Genocide survivors and witnesses. The honorees have made important contributions to the Armenian American community and dedicated themselves to improving the education of young people.

“While this is a time for us to mourn the unimaginable loss of our ancestors, it’s also an opportunity to honor and celebrate those who survived, and to reflect on the injustice and what that means to us as a human community,” said Councilmember Krekorian, the first Armenian American to be elected to the Los Angeles City Council.

Krekorian continued: “The lessons of the genocide continue to impact us today, but the best weapon against these atrocities is education. That’s why I am incredibly honored to recognize a group of visionary Armenian American educators who have not only led the way in preserving the history of the Armenian Genocide, but also spread greater awareness so that we may never repeat the past.”

