PM Serzh Sargsyan discusses ongoing protests with religious leaders

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan received today His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

The interlocutors discussed the ongoing protests in Armenia and shared their concerns over the existing situation.

Noting that there can be complains, demands and concerns in any country, the religious leaders attached importance to the expression of those concerns in a civilized way, respecting the constitutional order and laws of the state.

They appreciated the fact that violence and clashed have been excluded from the processes.

“Yes, we have difficulties in our life, but we can also resist a number of challenges only through national unity and solidarity,” His Holiness Karekin II said.

He added that the upcoming Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24 should be a guide to every Armenian.

His Holiness Aram I noted that he shares the concerns and noted that the events in the country involving the young people, establishment of an atmosphere of tension, uncertainty endangers both our people and the perceptions of the country abroad.

The religious leaders said all issues should be discussed under the aegis of the President and the Prime Minister, otherwise the existing situation can largely harm both the country and people.