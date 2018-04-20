Police vow to take “proportionate legal measures”

16:11, 20 Apr 2018
Off

The Police have issued a statement, saying they will have to take “proportionate legal measures” to prevent what they called “apparent violations” of the Law on the Freedom of Assembly accompanying the anti-government protests that have entered the eighth day.

The Police said the illegal calls of the organizers of the protest to block busy streets in Yerevan “endanger the life and health” of the traffic participants.

The Police urged protesters to refrain from preventing law-enforcers from performing their duties and offending the latter.

It also called on organizers to lead the protests to locations, where violations of public order will be excluded and the law-enforcement bodies will have an opportunity to support the rally and ensure the security of its participants.

