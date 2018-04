The Azerbaijani side has been intensively violating the ceasefire regime using firearms of different calibers since 14:25 on April 21, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Active movement of live force and military equipment of the Azerbaijani army have also been spotted at different sections of the line of contact with Artsakh.

The Ministry said the front divisions of the Defense Army are closely following the action of the rival and taking measures if necessary.