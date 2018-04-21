Charles Aznavour says worried about situation in Armenia

21:42, 21 Apr 2018
Charles Aznavour has issued a statement, expressing his concern over the situation in Armenia.

“Even though I am far away because of my obligations, my heart remains in Armenia.

I am very affected and worried about the current situation.

I invite all parties to sit around the table in order to find a solution and avoid violence.

Everyone will have to make concessions to preserve the unity of the nation around the humanist and democratic values that are dear to us.

My most fervent desire is that young people find their place and flourish in a prosperous and peaceful Armenia.”

Comments

