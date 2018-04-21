Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker send joint congratulation to Armenian PM

18:45, 21 Apr 2018
Off

Mr. Donald Tusk, President of the European Council and Mr. Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission set a joint congratulatory letter to Mr. Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

Excellency,

We would like to congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. Relations between the European Union and Armenia have been strengthened with the signature of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on 24 November 2017 and of the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities of last February.

We look forward to continued cooperation with you in your new position, particularly on the implementation of the new Agreement, including with a view to further consolidating democracy, strengthening rule of law and protecting human rights. In this context, we trust that Armenian authorities will do everything to respect the right of citizens to exercise freedom of assembly in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the law.

Finally, we count on your continued positive engagement within the Eastern Partnership and for our joint efforts to promote security, stability, democracy and prosperity of Armenia and of the broader region.

