Opposition MP Nikol Pashinayn responds to Prime Minister’s call

14:40, 21 Apr 2018
Off

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinayn , who has been leading the anti-government protests in Armenia since April 13, has responded to Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s call for dialogue.

Pashinayn said he is ready to discuss the terms of Serzh Sargsyan’s withdrawal.

“I said yesterday we don’t want any vendettas, and revenge. We want the transfer of power to people to take place as calmly as possible,” he said.

“I also think that there can be irreversible losses, that’s why I call on Serzh Sargsyan to immediately accept all our terms,” Pashinayn added.

