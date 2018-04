System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has addressed a message to Armenian youth.

“It seems like the issue of my presence in Armenia is causing quite a stir. I apologize for that although I truly had nothing to do with it. The youth on the street are the only ones I trust with Armenia’s future and my sites should be the only place you trust regarding my moves. I recorded this video last night. It’s dedicated to you, Armenia’s peaceful resistance,” Tankian said in a Facebook post.