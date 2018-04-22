Armenia’s President calls for unity in the run-up to Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement, calling for unity in the run-up to April 24.

Dear compatriots,

Developments in our country have reached a dangerous limit and can lead to irreversible consequences.

Unfortunately, despite arrangement reached earlier, the negotiations were interrupted, while they could lead help ease the tensions.

Nevertheless, we have to refuse from a non-constructive stance and behavior that can shatter the stability of the country and seek opportunities to continue the negotiations.

Therefore, I urge all citizens and our compatriots in the Diaspora to refrain from attempts to escalate the situation and show restraint.

Testing the security of Armenia and Artsakh is inadmissible.

The society should not be divided before April 24. On that day we must display maximal restraint both in Armenia and Diaspora and collectively commemorate the holy martyrs.”

Yesterday Armen Sarkissian walked to protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, urging him to accept the authorities’ call for dialogue.

As a result Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan had a televised short meeting, but the Prime Minister walked out of the meeting, denouncing the opposition’s “blackmail.”