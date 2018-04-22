Armenia’s President calls for unity in the run-up to Genocide Remembrance Day

18:09, 22 Apr 2018
Off

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement, calling for unity in the run-up to April 24.

Dear compatriots,

Developments in our country have reached a dangerous limit and can lead to irreversible consequences.

Unfortunately, despite arrangement reached earlier, the negotiations were interrupted, while they could lead help ease the tensions.

Nevertheless, we have to refuse from a non-constructive stance and behavior that can shatter the stability of the country and seek opportunities to continue the negotiations.

Therefore, I urge all citizens and our compatriots in the Diaspora to refrain from attempts to escalate the situation and show restraint.

Testing the security of Armenia and Artsakh is inadmissible.

The society should not be divided before April 24. On that day we must display maximal restraint both in Armenia and Diaspora and collectively commemorate the holy martyrs.”

Yesterday Armen Sarkissian walked to protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, urging him to accept the authorities’ call for dialogue.

As a result Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan had a televised short meeting, but the Prime Minister walked out of the meeting, denouncing the opposition’s “blackmail.”

Comments

Recent News

U.S. Embassy urges protesters and Police to adhere to peaceful means

19:30, 22 Apr 2018

Artsakh Defense Minister visits the frontline

19:15, 22 Apr 2018

Armenia protests: EU says the detained should be released immediately

19:09, 22 Apr 2018

Artsakh Defense Ministry releases footage showing movement of Azeri troops

18:19, 22 Apr 2018

Armenia protest leaders detained

15:21, 22 Apr 2018

EU urges Armenia to seek a negotiated solution

14:13, 22 Apr 2018

Public Radio reporter injured in clashes

13:59, 22 Apr 2018

Police vow to disperse the protests in Yerevan

12:08, 22 Apr 2018

Serzh Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan meet, no agreement reached

10:51, 22 Apr 2018

Serzh Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan to hold talks Sunday morning

23:56, 21 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

U.S. Embassy urges protesters and Police to adhere to peaceful means

Artsakh Defense Minister visits the frontline

Armenia protests: EU says the detained should be released immediately

Artsakh Defense Ministry releases footage showing movement of Azeri troops

Armenia protest leaders detained

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia