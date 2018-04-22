EU urges Armenia to seek a negotiated solution

The Delegation of the European Union and EU Member States Embassies in Armenia have issued an urgent statement on the ongoing protests in Armenia.

“The EU welcomes President Armen Sarkissian’s initiative to establish a dialogue between the demonstrators and the Government.

However, the EU is concerned that today’s short meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan failed to prevent the further escalation of tensions.

The European Union reiterates that it is crucial that all parties show restraint and responsibility and urgently seek a negotiated solution․”