Mother See calls for peace and unity

The recent developments in Armenia have created a dangerous and troublesome situation in domestic life, the Supreme Spiritual Council said in a statement.

“In the current situation, it is necessary to be guided by common sense free from extreme emotionalism and unreasonable superstitious ambitions.

We call on law-enforcers and protesters to act exceptionally within the framework of law, to show strong restraint and refrain from actions that could lead to clashes. The steps and action that distort national unity, spread distraction, hatred and enmity are unacceptable.

Unfortunately, today’s unprecedented initiative that inspired hopes for dialogue was interrupted. We believe that the options of solving the existing situation in a peaceful way have not been exhausted.

We expect that all citizens and political forces concerned by the fate of the Motherland will interfere with the developments with a consistent and solid activity and try to support the peaceful settlement of issues through negotiations and mutual understanding.

We pray that the God keep our Motherland peaceful, steadfast and strong and strengthen the spirit of unity, tolerance and national unity of our pious people and make the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide a day of prayer and reconciliation.”