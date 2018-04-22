Police vow to disperse the protests in Yerevan

The Police have issued a statement, noting they will use special means to disperse the ongoing protests in Yerevan, if organizers fail to stop the rally “within reasonable time limit.”

The Police said opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan has organized “illegal rallies” in different administrative districts of Yerevan since 19, without notifying the authorized bodies.

“Such behavior of spreading hatred and intolerance has led to clashes between citizens, violence, threatening public security,” the Police said.

Leaders of the protests Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan have been “removed” from the scene.