Serzh Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan meet, no agreement reached

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan had a brief meeting today.

Pashinyan insisted he had agreed to meet to discuss Serzh Sargsyan’s departure.

“This are not negotiations, this is an ultimatum to the state and the legal authorities. You don’t understand the level of responsibility, you have not learnt lessons from the events of March 1,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

“If you are going to continue speaking the same way, the only thing I can do is to advise you to return to the legal field and the framework of legal actions, otherwise you will bear responsibility for everything,” Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan said thousands of people have taken to the streets and the situation is not the same as 15 or 20 days ago. “The power in the Republic of Armenia has been transferred to people.

PM Serzh Sargsyan responded that a faction that has won 7-8 percent of the votes has no right to speak on behalf of people. I have no wish to continue speaking to you. If you are not going to accept the legal requirements of the state, good bye,” he added.

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan walked out of a televised meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, denouncing the opposition’s “blackmail”.