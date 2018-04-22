U.S. Embassy urges protesters and Police to adhere to peaceful means

19:30, 22 Apr 2018
Off

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has issued a statement, strongly encouraging police and protesters to adhere to peaceful, legal means for freedom of assembly as provided for by the Armenian constitution.

“We urge the government to show restraint to allow for peaceful protest and we urge those exercising their freedom of assembly to do so responsibly, to avoid violence, and to prevent an escalation of tensions,” the Embassy said.

“We are concerned over reports of violence against journalists and demonstrators; we emphasize the need for those responsible for violence against police or demonstrators to be held accountable under the law,” it added.

“A peaceful resolution requires meaningful political dialogue in good faith,” the statement reads.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh Defense Minister visits the frontline

19:15, 22 Apr 2018

Armenia protests: EU says the detained should be released immediately

19:09, 22 Apr 2018

Artsakh Defense Ministry releases footage showing movement of Azeri troops

18:19, 22 Apr 2018

Armenia’s President calls for unity in the run-up to Genocide Remembrance Day

18:09, 22 Apr 2018

Armenia protest leaders detained

15:21, 22 Apr 2018

EU urges Armenia to seek a negotiated solution

14:13, 22 Apr 2018

Public Radio reporter injured in clashes

13:59, 22 Apr 2018

Police vow to disperse the protests in Yerevan

12:08, 22 Apr 2018

Serzh Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan meet, no agreement reached

10:51, 22 Apr 2018

Serzh Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan to hold talks Sunday morning

23:56, 21 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh Defense Minister visits the frontline

Armenia protests: EU says the detained should be released immediately

Artsakh Defense Ministry releases footage showing movement of Azeri troops

Armenia’s President calls for unity in the run-up to Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenia protest leaders detained

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia