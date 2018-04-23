Aleppo’s Armenians burn Turkish products on 103rd anniversary of genocide

Members of the Armenian community in Aleppo gathered on Sunday in a rally marking the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide and condemning more recent Turkish military actions in the region, Al-Masdar News reports.
Participants carried banners and called for the active boycott of Turkish products as they set a pile of Turkish goods on fire.
“These activities and pleas are a union of voices raised to the international community, until Turkey is condemned and asked to stop the crimes against the people of the world,” a participant said.
