Aleppo’s Armenians burn Turkish products on 103rd anniversary of genocide

11:30, 23 Apr 2018
Off

Members of the Armenian community in Aleppo gathered on Sunday in a rally marking the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide and condemning more recent Turkish military actions in the region, Al-Masdar News reports.

Participants carried banners and called for the active boycott of Turkish products as they set a pile of Turkish goods on fire.

“These activities and pleas are a union of voices raised to the international community, until Turkey is condemned and asked to stop the crimes against the people of the world,” a participant said.

 

Comments

Recent News

Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

18:17, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia, Artsakh leaders issue statement ahead of April 24

17:21, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia's Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns

16:18, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia stands strong behind Artsakh - Foreign Minister

15:42, 23 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitarayn calls for a peaceful solution to situation in Armenia

15:29, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia protest leader released from detention

15:10, 23 Apr 2018

ARF Bureau Representative meets with Nikol Pashinyan

14:52, 23 Apr 2018

Kremlin says events in Armenia are a domestic affair, says Russia won’t meddle

14:48, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia's Defense Ministry denounces peacekeepers' participation in protests

14:42, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia dollar bonds slip mid protests

14:35, 23 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

Armenia, Artsakh leaders issue statement ahead of April 24

Armenia's Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns

Armenia stands strong behind Artsakh - Foreign Minister

Henrikh Mkhitarayn calls for a peaceful solution to situation in Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia