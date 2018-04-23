ARF Bureau Representative meets with Nikol Pashinyan

Representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau Hrant Margaryan had a meeting with MP Nikol Pashinyan currently in detention, ARF Press Service reports.

“This meeting inspires hope that further dialogue is possible. Over the past few day ARF has done an extensive work to form a platform for dialogue between different forces and persons to make it possible to seek solutions out of the current situation,” the statement reads.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation said it stands against ultimatums. “It’s necessary to create conditions for dialogue to find a solution and prevent shocks.”